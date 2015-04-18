Technical Analysis for EURUSD - Elliot Wave view from Morgan Stanley
Wave Count

Technical Analysis for EURUSD - Elliot Wave view from Morgan Stanley

18 April 2015, 06:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
3
889
15-year chart saying:
  • Having accelerated to a low of 1.0463, going out of the lower end of the multi-year trend channel, EURUSD didn't remain there for very long and has since rebounded to a high of 1.1036.
  • However the longer term bearish picture remains and so, should the downside momentum return, we watch for breaks of the following key levels: 1.0463, 0.9613 then 0.8565.



The analysts comes in to a 2-year timeframe:

  • EURUSD is still within a 5th wave structure of the larger Cwave.
  • The 5th wave has formed a substructure, which we would expect to complete around parity. However we expect some volatility before getting there.
  • A move above the 1.1052 level would mean that there is a larger 4th wave forming, suggesting a move towards 1.15 before the longer term downtrend continues.

10-day chart:

  • EURUSD has begun to form an impulsive structure from the high of 1.1036.
  • Currently in a 4-th wave correction, we look for the rebound to sell.
  • We put a stop just above the 1.10 high since a move above here would be out of the top end of the recent range and we would have to reassess our trading strategy at this point.
#eurusd, technical analysis, Elliot Wave