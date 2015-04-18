Technical Analysis for EURUSD - Elliot Wave view from Morgan Stanley

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

newdigital, 2015.04.18 06:54

EUR/USD: Momentum Shifts - BTMU (based on efxnews article)

EUR/USD is still trading within the 1.05-1.10 range that has been mainly intact for most of March and April, and in that sense the best bias to have for the week ahead is probably neutral, notes Bank of Tokyo Mitsubish (BTMU).

"The momentum though appears to be shifting back toward a higher move with EUR/USD moving that way in the aftermath of the monetary policy press conference by President Draghi. While the ECB is a little more upbeat we do not think that will help the euro," BTMU adds.

"The IMF/G20 gathering in Washington may well result in some comments on the dollar – a G20 statement may refer to FX in a slightly different way and this is a risk to the upside for EUR/USD. Any sense that officials are getting more worried about the speed of dollar strength may prompt selling. However, this is unlikely to be sustained for long – the reality is that monetary policy divergence is set for some considerable time," BTMU argues.

"Greece will remain an issue and given the risk that this could go right to the wire, this is a clear downside risk for EUR/USD if there’s a sense next week of no progress being made toward a resolution and the release of additional funds for Greece," BTMU adds.