Weekly Trends

Technical Analysis - USDJPY flirting with important downside pivots

17 April 2015, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
  • USDJPY has come under steady pressure since failing near the 61.8% retracement of the March range at the start of the week
  • Our near-term trend bias is lower while below 120.90
  • Gann levels at 118.70 and 118.40 look critical and a move below them is needed to spark a more serious decline
  • A minor turn window is eyed today/tomorrow
  • Only a move through 120.90 would turn us positive on the exchange rate
Instrument Support 2 Support 1 Spot Resistance 1 Resistance 2
USDJPY 118.40 118.70 119.10 119.50 120.90

Trend:

  • H4 - ranging bearish
  • D1 - ranging bearish
  • W1 - ranging bullish
  • MN1 - bullish
