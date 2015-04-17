Technical Analysis - USDJPY flirting with important downside pivots

1
710
- USDJPY has come under steady pressure since failing near the 61.8% retracement of the March range at the start of the week
- Our near-term trend bias is lower while below 120.90
- Gann levels at 118.70 and 118.40 look critical and a move below them is needed to spark a more serious decline
- A minor turn window is eyed today/tomorrow
- Only a move through 120.90 would turn us positive on the exchange rate
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|USDJPY
|118.40
|118.70
|119.10
|119.50
|120.90
Trend:
- H4 - ranging bearish
- D1 - ranging bearish
- W1 - ranging bullish
- MN1 - bullish