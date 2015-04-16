Dollar regains ground after Philadelphia Fed data
Currency

Dollar regains ground after Philadelphia Fed data

16 April 2015, 17:06
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The greenback regained some strength after the Philadelphia Fed positive data.

The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index rose to a reading of 7.5 in April, a mild improvement from its March level, contrasting with weak jobless claims and housing-starts data released earlier in the day.

The euro traded at $1.0700, compared with $1.0677 Wednesday. The single currency has recovered about half of its losses against the dollar from last week.

The dollar was at 119.28 yen, compared with ¥118.80 Wednesday. The greenback has retraced nearly all of last week’s gains against the Japanese currency.

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