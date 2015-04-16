Dollar regains ground after Philadelphia Fed data

The greenback regained some strength after the Philadelphia Fed positive data.



The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index rose to a reading of 7.5 in April, a mild improvement from its March level, contrasting with weak jobless claims and housing-starts data released earlier in the day.



The euro traded at $1.0700, compared with $1.0677 Wednesday. The single currency has recovered about half of its losses against the dollar from last week.

The dollar was at 119.28 yen, compared with ¥118.80 Wednesday. The greenback has retraced nearly all of last week’s gains against the Japanese currency.