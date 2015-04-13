Economic calendar Apr 13-17

Below are listed the most important economic events which are likely to influence market behavior this week.



Monday, April 13



China is to report on trade balance.



Tuesday, April 14



New Zealand is to issue private sector data on business confidence.

The United States is expected to release data on retail sales and producer prices.

Wednesday, April 15



China is to produce official figures on GDP growth and fixed asset investment.

The U.S. is to release reports on industrial production and manufacturing activity in New York state.

The European Central Bank is to announce its interest rate decision. The rate announcement is to be followed by a press conference with President Mario Draghi.

Thursday, April 16



Investors await a series of reports from the U.S., including jobless claims, building permits, housing starts and manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region.

Friday, April 17



The U.S. is to finish the week with data on consumer prices and consumer sentiment.