Shares in Asia and Holidays at Wall Street

As the U.S. market leaves for the holiday on Friday, Asian shares appear to be mixed on Monday.

While lacking cues from Wall Street, Nikkei 225 rose 0.1% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.1% and South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.4% in generally quiet trading.

In China, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up less than 0.1% and the Shanghai Composite Index was stable.

Particularly, data from China on trade data this Thursday and second-quarter growth figures next week will establish the tendency for the region.

The most important regional event this week is Indonesia's presidential election on Wednesday, with market favorite Joko Widodo, which is claimed to be market-friendly. The event has also influenced Indonesian rupiah which rose 1.5% to hit a five-week high of 11,680 rupiah to the dollar.



European stocks, however, held steady in quiet trade on Friday, after strong gains were posted on Thursday following comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and as downbeat German factory data weighed.