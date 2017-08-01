EURUSD confirms the breach – Analysis - 01-08-2017

The EURUSD pair managed to confirm breaching the bullish channel's resistance that appears on chart after closing yesterday's trading above it, to add more confirmation to the continuation of the bullish trend on the short term basis, and the way is open to touch our next target at 1.1870, noting that breaching this level will extend the pair's gains to reach 1.2040.

Therefore, we will continue to suggest the bullish trend in the upcoming sessions conditioned by holding above 1.1765, noting that the EMA50 keeps supporting the suggested bullish wave.

Expected trading range for today is between 1.1765 support and 1.1950 resistance.

Expected trend for today: Bullish