Technical Analysis - GBPUSD bearish breakdown with 1.4634 weekly support level

- Tenkan-sen line is located below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator with 1.4634 support level on W1 timeframe with good signal for the downtrend to be continuing.
- AbsoluteStrength indicator and TrendStrength indicators are in contradiction with each other indicating possible sideway market condition for W1 price to be ranging between 1.4634 support and 1.5551 resistance levels for W1 timeframe.
- This week’s decline on high volume brings 1.4350 back into play. That level is represented by a slope confluence as well as the 1.4950-1.5551 range expansion. Only a move back above this week’s high would suggest that the rate is not headed lower.
- D1 price is breaking 1.4683 support on open bar with good potential for breakdown.
Trend:
- H4 - bearish
- D1 - bearish breakdown
- W1 - bearish breakdown
- MN1 - bearish breakdown