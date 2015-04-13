USD/JPY Technical Analysis: The US Dollar continued to move higher against the Japanese Yen as expected

Resistance

Support 120.68 119.66 121.41

118.93



The US Dollar continued to move higher against the Japanese Yen as expected after taking out the top of a Flag chart pattern. A daily close above the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 120.68 exposes the 50% level at 121.41.

Prices are too close to resistance to justify entering long from a risk/reward perspective. On the other hand, the absence of a defined bearish reversal signal suggests that taking up the short side is premature. With that in mind, we will remain flat for now.