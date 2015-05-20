Trader vs Programmer: Video Manual - Pivots, Volatility, Scalping and Patterns By Suri Duddella
Scalping

Trader vs Programmer: Video Manual - Pivots, Volatility, Scalping and Patterns By Suri Duddella

20 May 2015, 12:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
1
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Topics include:

  • How do pivots work with patterns
  • Pivot Confluence
  • Scalping: Counter-trend and with-trend,
  • Trader vs Programmer,
  • Trading with and against volatility,
  • Break out trading vs pullback trading,
  • Micro patterns and Large patterns,
  • Choosing the right time frame to trade

PDF scalping book mentioned during the webinar is attached

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SURI’s SCALP TRADING RULES

  1. Avoid Counter Trend Scalps.
  2. While Scalping, In Faster markets, you Pay Your Price; In Slower Markets, you pay Market Price.
  3. Your first Loss is your best loss. Never ADD.
  4. Think EXITS all the time.
  5. If Scalping, Develop a Short-Term Memory.
  6. Do not turn a Scalp trade (< 10m) to A Day-trade.
  7. Do not follow anyone. You won’t have time besides no one is right all the time.
  8. Follow Market Internals and scalp in that direction.
  9. Intuition/Hope/Praying does not work. Follow RULES.
  10. Set Profit/Loss Limits (for every trade/day) and Stop Trading that trade or for the day if you exceed those limits




#scalping, pivots, volatility, Suri Duddella