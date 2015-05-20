Trader vs Programmer: Video Manual - Pivots, Volatility, Scalping and Patterns By Suri Duddella

1
776
Topics include:
- How do pivots work with patterns
- Pivot
Confluence
- Scalping: Counter-trend and with-trend,
- Trader vs
Programmer,
- Trading with and against volatility,
- Break out trading vs
pullback trading,
- Micro patterns and Large patterns,
- Choosing the right time frame to trade
PDF scalping book mentioned during the webinar is attached
===
SURI’s SCALP TRADING RULES
- Avoid Counter Trend Scalps.
- While Scalping, In Faster markets, you Pay Your Price; In Slower Markets, you pay Market Price.
- Your first Loss is your best loss. Never ADD.
- Think EXITS all the time.
- If Scalping, Develop a Short-Term Memory.
- Do not turn a Scalp trade (< 10m) to A Day-trade.
- Do not follow anyone. You won’t have time besides no one is right all the time.
- Follow Market Internals and scalp in that direction.
- Intuition/Hope/Praying does not work. Follow RULES.
- Set Profit/Loss Limits (for every trade/day) and Stop Trading that trade or for the day if you exceed those limits
Files: