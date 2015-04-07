Aussie jumps as RBA holds at record 2.25%, says further cuts possible

On Tuesday the Australian dollar jumped after the central bank held rates at 2.25% and even indicated more cuts were possible.

AUD/USD traded at 0.7674, up 1.07%, while USD/JPY changed hands at 119.59, up 0.04%. EUR/USD traded at 1.0934, up 0.11%.

"At today's meeting the Board judged that it was appropriate to hold interest rates steady for the time being. Further easing of policy may be appropriate over the period ahead, in order to foster sustainable growth in demand and inflation consistent with the target," Governor Glenn Stevens said in a statement.

"The Board will continue to assess the case for such action at forthcoming meetings."



Also in Australia, the AiGroup services index for March fell 1.5 points to 50.2, after expanding for the first time in 12 months in February.

February retail sales climbed 0.7%, well above the 0.4% gain seen, but and March ANZ job ads fell 1.4%, failing to make 10 increases in a row.

In Japan, The BOJ starts its two-day policy board meeting where it is expected to maintain its monetary policy target.

The U.S. dollar rallied sharply against the euro overnight, reversing previous losses after strong services data improved outlook for traders following Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs report.

European markets were closed since the end of last Thursday for Good Friday, as well as Easter Monday.