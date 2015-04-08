USDCHF Technical Analysis: recovering after finding support below the 0.95
Scalping

USDCHF Technical Analysis: recovering after finding support below the 0.95

8 April 2015, 09:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
1
448
The US Dollar is attempting to launch a recovery after finding support below the 0.95 figure against the Swiss Franc. Near-term resistance is at 0.9746, the 14.6% Fibonacci expansion, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 23.6% level at 0.9910. Alternatively, a reversal below the 38.2% Fib retracementat 0.9428clears the way for a challenge of the 50% threshold at 0.9213.

Resistance
Support
0.97460.9428
0.9910
0.9213
1.0177
0.8997



Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear-cut and actionable signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on the sidelines for the time being, waiting for a compelling opportunity to present itself.
#support, resistance, usdchf, technical analysis