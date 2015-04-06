The Stockholm based Bitcoin exchange Safello brings bitcoin wallet services

The Stockholm based Bitcoin exchange, Safello, has launched its safe and secure Bitcoin wallet for customers. It says that so far Bitcoin software isn’t known for being easy to use; however, it wants to change that. According to the organization people who have Safello wallets don’t need to keep track of one another’s addresses; they just need to search for their friend’s name, enter a Bitcoin amount and hit send.



Nonetheless, Safello claims that it’s so easy that even ordinary moms could use it and aimed at those novice users who struggle with grasping the concept of signing up for an exchange yet needing a separate piece of software to store their Bitcoin. The BTC wallet is also a part of Safello’s strategy to reach to wide users across the European Union.



This according to the Bitcoin exchange guarantees the right ownership of the account. Nonetheless, the Safello Bitcoin wallet will let the users send Bitcoin to a specific alias instead of having to copy their entire Bitcoin wallet address. Similarly, if some user wants to check Bitcoin transaction history, it has been made possible.



Announcing the Bitcoin wallet the organization says that it presents users with an informative infographic, detailing the entire transaction history from the date a specific address was generated up until right now. Also, as all of this information is available on Blockchain.info, the users will be able to access with ease.





