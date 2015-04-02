London's FTSE 100 higher led by Marks&Spencer

On Thursday the U.K.’s benchmark FTSE 100 headed into the Easter holidays on a positive note, with shares of Marks & Spencer leading the gains after a well-received earnings report.

U.K. markets will be closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter holidays.

The FTSE 100 index UKX rose 0.2% to 6,824.18, cutting its weekly loss to 0.4%.



Marks & Spencer Group PLC MKS MAKSY climbed 4.3% after the retailer reported a rise in fourth-quarter sales and said its food business outperformed the market.



Diageo PLC DGE DEO inched 0.3% higher after the spirits maker said it will acquire full control of a traditional sorghum-beer business in South Africa.

Shares of CRH PLC CRH gained 0.8% after Exane BNP Paribas lifted the construction-materials company to neutral from underperform.