European stocks lifted by carmakers as Volkswagen jumps

Gains in carmakers' shares drove European stocks higher for a second day amid a weak euro on optimism for further ECB stimulus.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.84%. The euro trading near its lowest level since April boosted automakers, sending Volkswagen higher for a 10th day, its longest streak in five years. The carmaker's shares were last seen up nearly 4%.



The region’s shares caught up the optimism, with almost all industry groups higher.



Analysts noted, however, that any further upside will require some support from central banks or from a relief in commodity prices. It is hard to begin evaluating what will be the path for 2016 before the ECB and Fed December meetings.



A day earlier, the European stock benchmark gauge rallied the most in a week, climbing after a two-day drop. The index is again near a three-month peak, supported by speculation the European Central Bank will add to stimulus measures and that the global economy is strong enough to withstand a U.S. rates increase.



The volume of Stoxx 600 shares reversing course is 22% lower than the 30-day average.

With U.S. markets closed today for the Thanksgiving holiday, markets are quieter than usual.



British FTSE 100 added 0.68%, while French CAC 40 rose 1.24%. German DAX 30 gained 1.57% and Spanish IBEX 35 rose 0.99%, while Italian FTSE MIB rose 0.89%.

