European stocks fall as Paris raid rattles markets

Stocks in Europe mostly lost ground Wednesday, but kept their losses in check after a police raid in Paris that ended in two deaths.

France’s CAC 40 index recently traded down 0.7%, while the Stoxx Europe 600 lost 0.3%.



London's FTSE 100 was the only gauge trading in the green, up 0.04%. DAX 30 lost 0.12%.



Travel-related stocks in Europe were among the day’s big losers, adding to losses from earlier in the week.



The dollar weren’t making big moves, and a dollar index was down 0.1%.



Comex gold for December delivery last traded at $1,067.90, down 0.07%.



Asian markets closed mostly lower, as Paris headlines weighed on investor sentiment. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average climbed 0.1% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3%.

In China, investors await that officials could announce as soon as Friday plans to relaunch mainland listings, which were suspended during the summer selloff. That could push investors to take cash out of current holdings and cause further losses, says Jacky Zhang, an analyst at BOC International.

In the U.S., S&P 500 futures pointed to a roughly flat open, rising 0.1%.

Market players are now looking ahead to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month, due for release at 7:00 p.m. GMT or 2:00 p.m. ET.