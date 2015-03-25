FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk13 / Wed. 25-Mar-2015

Possible positions for this week

The EUR/NZD looks interesting for going short on pullback in the Daily chart. The pullback is taking place so the opportunity seems to come very soon now. The EUR has a currency score of 2 at the moment and increased with 1 point compared to last weekend. It looks weak against the NZD, CHF, AUD and neutral against the other currencies. The NZD has a currency score of 8 and looks strong against almost all currencies and neutral against the USD and CHF.









FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk13 / Update Wed. 25-Mar-2015



Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





