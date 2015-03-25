'I Know First': An Advanced Self-Learning, Predictive Algorithm For Everyone

Gone are the days when algorithmic trading was the domain of high-frequency trading firms and Wall Street’s big banks.

I Know First, a contestant for this year’s Benzinga Fintech Awards, is a company that is trying to bring the algorithmic trading experience to retail traders and investors. Yaron Golgher, co-founder and CEO at I Know First, was interviewed by Benzinga recently.

What Is 'I Know First'? Golgher explained that I Know First utilizes algorithmic predictions. “I Know First is a financial firm that provides daily forecast based on an advanced self learning predictive algorithm."

He continued “We developed that predictive algorithm based on artificial intelligence, machine learning, artificial neural networks and genetic algorithms -- and the algorithm generates daily predictions for more than 2,000 markets for the short and the long term – stocks, commodities, interest rates, currencies and world indices.” Related Link: Benzinga

Fintech Awards: I Know First Page How Was The Algorithm Developed? “The algorithm was developed by Dr. Lipa Roitma, a scientist with more than 35 years of experience," Golgher said. "Dr. Roitma was working for more than 20 years on this algorithm and we started to offer it to the public four years ago, and when we understood that the algorithm is complete and ready for the real world.” Golgher explained that I Know First is accessible to all types of people, not just professional investors.

“We are working with a loyal and growing client-base, larger institutions, hedge-funds, family offices and financial advisors and also of course professional investors from around the world.” What Makes I Know First Special? “Till today, those kind of algorithms were used only by large institutions, clients like Goldman Sachs. Now, with this algorithm, everyone has an equal chance to play in the market with the big boys and to get the best market opportunities for the short- and the long-term based on his specific strategy.”

In describing I Know First's breadth, he concluded with an example, “If someone is investing in ETFs, he can continue to invest on the ETF and get the best ETFs every day.”