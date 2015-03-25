Traders Webinar - Ichimoku Trading Strategies For Finding Winning Trades by Hubert Senters

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Ichimoku Trading Strategies For Finding Winning Trades by Hubert Senters | Real Traders Webinar
A brief look at the terminology, signals and methods for taking trades using Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.
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Ichimoku threads/posts on mql5.com forum
- The theory of the signals
- Ichimoku alert indicator with arrows
- Ichimoku alert indicator improved : warning alert mode was fixed and autosettings feature was added
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Ichimoku indicator description
- Tenkan Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 9 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 9 trading days
- Kijun Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 26 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 26 trading days.
- Senkou Span A - the average of the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen, plotted 26 days ahead. (Tenkan Sen + Kijun Sen) / 2 plotted 26 days ahead
- Senkou Span B
- the average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 52 days,
plotted 26 days ahead. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 52
trading days plotted 26 days ahead.
- Chikou Span - the closing price plotted 26 days behind.
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