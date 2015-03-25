Traders Webinar - Ichimoku Trading Strategies For Finding Winning Trades by Hubert Senters
Trading Systems

Traders Webinar - Ichimoku Trading Strategies For Finding Winning Trades by Hubert Senters

25 March 2015, 06:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
1
1 269

Ichimoku Trading Strategies For Finding Winning Trades by Hubert Senters | Real Traders Webinar
A brief look at the terminology, signals and methods for taking trades using Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.

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Ichimoku threads/posts on mql5.com forum

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Ichimoku indicator description

  1. Tenkan Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 9 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 9 trading days
  2. Kijun Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 26 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 26 trading days.
  3. Senkou Span A - the average of the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen, plotted 26 days ahead. (Tenkan Sen + Kijun Sen) / 2 plotted 26 days ahead
  4. Senkou Span B - the average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 52 days, plotted 26 days ahead. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 52 trading days plotted 26 days ahead.
  5. Chikou Span - the closing price plotted 26 days behind.

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#Trading Strategies, Ichimoku, Hubert Senters