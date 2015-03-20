USDCHF Technical Analysis: prices are wedged too closely between near-term support and resistance levels

The US Dollar moved sharply lower against the Swiss Franc, issuing the largest decline in two months. A daily close below trend line support at 0.9769 exposes the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9695. Alternatively, a move above the 14.6% Fib at 0.9859 opens the door for a test of the March 12 high at 1.0251.







Resistance

Support 0.9859 0.9769 1.0126

0.9695

1.0251

0.9428



Prices are wedged too closely between near-term support and resistance levels to justify taking a trade on a long or short side from a risk/reward perspective. With that in mind, we will continue to stand aside until a more attractive opportunity presents itself.