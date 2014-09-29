EURUSD Automatic Robot Version 2

A fully automatic, version 2 of EURUSD Automatic Robot based on below indicators:





1. Elliott Wave Oscillator Arrows (iEWO)

2. Moving Averages (iMA)

3. Parabolic Stop And Reverse (iSAR)



Available for US$15.00 only!





Application:

This robot is specially fine-tuned for trading only the EURUSD pair on MT4 trading terminal with any Forex Broker in the world.





Signal Filtration Modes:

1. iEWO signals are filtered through H4 and H1 time frames.

2. iMA signals are filtered through H4 and H1 time frames.

3. iSAR signals are filtered through M15 and M30 time frames.





Default (Recommended) Values:

Maximum Number of Trades (MaxTrades) = 1 [available for external adjustment by User]

Take Profit = 200 Pips (2000 Points) [available for external adjustment by User]

Trailing Stop = 60 Pips (600 Points) [available for external adjustment by User]

Stop Loss = 200 Pips (2000 Points) [available for external adjustment by User]

Maximum Risk Per Trade: 0.1 (10%) [available for external adjustment by User]





Built-in Anti-Draw Down Module:

This robot has a built-in module which disables opening of new trades if there is a draw down on the account. For instance, if User chooses to increase MaxTrades to more than 1, the robot will not open a new trading position if the first opened (current) position has a draw down.





Full Automatic Mode:

This robot is able to automatically detect change of trend, close current open position, and open a trade in the reverse direction - without waiting for Stop Loss to be hit.





Recommended Time Frame Graph for Loading Robot:

This robot should be used on H4 time frame only.





Remarks:

Robot is currently under review by moderator(s) at Service Desk.

If you have any urgent order inquiry, please reply to Author. Thanks.