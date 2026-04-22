STOP! Backtests Lie. How to Make Any EA Look “Perfect” in 5 Seconds

But here's the harsh truth:
Creating a "perfect" trading robot takes exactly 5 seconds.
On the right — a scammer's literally one line of code that removes a losing day as if it never happened.
Which one would you trust with your money? 🤔
How does it work?
The scammer simply adds one line of code that skips bad trading days.
The scammer literally tells the code:
if (date == "2025.10.20") return;
And that's it!
Done.
Then the product update log suddenly shows things like:
- "Performance improvements"
- "Improved logic"
- "Minor fixes"
Sounds familiar?
The loss disappears from the backtest.
But it won't disappear from your real account.
Here's what this kind of "optimization" looks like in real life:
Recognize this picture from your own experience? 😅
(Don't worry — we've all been there.)
Professional vs Scammer
A professional:
- Builds filters
- Tests
- Optimizes
- Verifies
That process takes days or even weeks.
A scammer?
Deletes losses in 5 seconds.
Now the choice is yours.
Leave a comment below and tell me what you want to learn about in the next article:
1. How to detect cut-out dates in a backtest?
(Simple methods you can verify yourself)
2. How to evaluate an EA — is it a ticking time bomb?
(What profitable EAs can hide for years)
3. The most common tricks EA sellers use — and how to spot them?
(Beautiful live signals, marketing teams, naive promoters, and more)