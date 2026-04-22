STOP! Backtests Lie. How to Make Any EA Look “Perfect” in 5 Seconds
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STOP! Backtests Lie. How to Make Any EA Look “Perfect” in 5 Seconds

22 April 2026, 13:27
Nauris Zukas
Nauris Zukas
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Many beginners search for the "Holy Grail" in trading and get hooked by perfect-looking MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) backtest graphs that only go up.

But here's the harsh truth:

Creating a "perfect" trading robot takes exactly 5 seconds.


On the left — harsh reality.

On the right — a scammer's literally one line of code that removes a losing day as if it never happened.

Which one would you trust with your money? 🤔

How does it work?

The scammer simply adds one line of code that skips bad trading days.

The scammer literally tells the code:

if (date == "2025.10.20") return;

And that's it!

Done.

Then the product update log suddenly shows things like:

  • "Performance improvements"
  • "Improved logic"
  • "Minor fixes"

Sounds familiar?

The loss disappears from the backtest.

But it won't disappear from your real account.

Here's what this kind of "optimization" looks like in real life:


Recognize this picture from your own experience? 😅

(Don't worry — we've all been there.)

Professional vs Scammer

A professional:

  • Builds filters
  • Tests
  • Optimizes
  • Verifies

That process takes days or even weeks.

A scammer?

Deletes losses in 5 seconds.

Now the choice is yours.

Leave a comment below and tell me what you want to learn about in the next article:

1. How to detect cut-out dates in a backtest?

(Simple methods you can verify yourself)

2. How to evaluate an EA — is it a ticking time bomb?

(What profitable EAs can hide for years)

3. The most common tricks EA sellers use — and how to spot them?

(Beautiful live signals, marketing teams, naive promoters, and more)


#metatrader, backtesting, expert advisors, EA Optimization, Trading Scams