STOP! Backtests Lie. How to Make Any EA Look “Perfect” in 5 Seconds

Many beginners search for the "Holy Grail" in trading and get hooked by perfect-looking MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) backtest graphs that only go up.

But here's the harsh truth:

Creating a "perfect" trading robot takes exactly 5 seconds.

On the left — harsh reality.

On the right — a scammer's literally one line of code that removes a losing day as if it never happened.

Which one would you trust with your money? 🤔

How does it work?

The scammer simply adds one line of code that skips bad trading days.

The scammer literally tells the code:

if (date == "2025.10.20") return;

And that's it!

Done.

Then the product update log suddenly shows things like:

"Performance improvements"

"Improved logic"

"Minor fixes"

Sounds familiar?

The loss disappears from the backtest.

But it won't disappear from your real account.

Here's what this kind of "optimization" looks like in real life:

Recognize this picture from your own experience? 😅

(Don't worry — we've all been there.)

Professional vs Scammer

A professional:

Builds filters

Tests

Optimizes

Verifies

That process takes days or even weeks.

A scammer?

Deletes losses in 5 seconds.

Now the choice is yours.

Leave a comment below and tell me what you want to learn about in the next article:

1. How to detect cut-out dates in a backtest?

(Simple methods you can verify yourself)

2. How to evaluate an EA — is it a ticking time bomb?

(What profitable EAs can hide for years)

3. The most common tricks EA sellers use — and how to spot them?

(Beautiful live signals, marketing teams, naive promoters, and more)