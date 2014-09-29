Huobi With Wrong Accounts, Coinify With Multimillion Dollar Investment and OKCoin in Bitcoin Volume

Huobi To Send BTC & LTC to Wrong Accounts



Huobi, one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges in China, recently revealed their mistake of sending a $400,000 worth of Bitcoin and Litecoin to wrong accounts. The exchange however also informed a successful recovery of those 920 BTC and 8100 LTC. Huobi apologized later for the entire event.



Coinify Receives Multimillion Dollar Investment



The Danish-based exchange and payment processing company Coinify informed its followers about the recent multimillion dollar investment received by local company - Seed Capital. Richard Breiter, Seed Capital’s investment manager, said: “The internet protocol revolutionized the way we communicate, and the Bitcoin protocol can revolutionize the way we transfer unique digital assets from one internet user to another. Potentially all transactions could in the future be done in virtual currencies. That is a development we have to be a part of, and at SEED Capital we are comfortable being at the forefront of technological development.”



OKCoin Surpasses Competitors in Bitcoin Volume



The Chinese Bitcoin exchange OKCoin went ahead of its competitors in terms of Bitcoin volume. The exchange carried our transactions, nearly worth 16,000 BTC while its nearby competitors like BitStamp and BitFines managed to make only 14,700 BTC and 15,000 BTC, respectively.