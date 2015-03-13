Australia equities lower at close on Friday

On Friday, losses in the Information Technology, Metals & Mining and Materials sectors led Australian shares lower. At the close, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.61%.

The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Iinet Ltd (ASX:IIN), which rose 24.82% or 1.690 points to trade at 8.500 at the close. Meanwhile, TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) added 17.70% or 1.370 points to end at 9.110 and Vocus Fpo (ASX:VOC) was up 8.70% or 0.49 points to 6.12 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN), which fell 4.24% or 0.035 points to trade at 0.790 at the close. Lynas Corporation Ltd (ASX:LYC) declined 3.92% or 0.002 points to end at 0.049 and Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) was down 3.44% or 0.055 points to 1.545.

Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones on the Australia Stock Exchange by 292 to 285, and 41 ended unchanged.

Shares in Iinet Ltd (ASX:IIN) rose to all time highs; rising 24.82% or 1.690 to 8.500. Shares in TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) rose to all time highs; up 17.70% or 1.370 to 9.110.

The S&P/ASX 200 VIX, which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 5.83% to 14.811.

AUD/USD was down 0.43% to 0.7675, while AUD/JPY fell 0.30% to 93.22.

As for commodities, gold for April delivery was up 0.71% or 8.20 to $1160.10 a troy ounce. Crude Oil for delivery in April rose 0.37% or 0.17 to hit $47.23 a barrel, while the April Brent Oil contract rose 0.34% or 0.20 to trade at $57.28 a barrel.