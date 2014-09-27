Sibos, Powered by SWIFT: Inverview with Jon Matonis

Jon Matonis, ED & Founding Board Member of the Bitcoin Foundation to Participate in SIBOS, an annual conference, exhibition and networking event organized by SWIFT for the financial industry.Jon Matonis says that the event is an excellent forum for financial community.

SIBOS which started out as SWIFT’s international banking operations seminar, has grown into a premier business forum for global financial community.

Writing in his blog Jon Matonis says that Leading up to SIBOS, the largest and most influential forum for the financial community, we’ve seen PayPal partner with BitPay, Coinbase and GoCoin to accept Bitcoin and Jack Dorsey of Square suggest that they may be adding Bitcoin as a form of payment. "Traditional finance is at an impasse and like Dell, it’s time to “liquidate the shares” and go lean again in order to innovate. We can do better — and we must, for the millions of men, women and children who are locked out of the global economy. ".Jon Matonis writes that bankers can provide a trusted safekeeping of assets and digital wallets, Bitcoin exchange services with national currencies, merchant payment processing services, and transaction escrow services, etc. amongst others. He believes that there is huge potential for banking organizations in Bitcoin and that must not be squandered.Evidently, SIBOS brings together some 7,000 decision makers, nearly 200 exhibitors, and plenty of networking events and considered ideal place to do business and collectively shape the future of the financial industry.