PayPal might open its arms to more cryptocurrencies

There was a big news announced on Tuesday that PayPal would allow North American merchants to sell their digital goods for bitcoin through the PayPal Payments, but there seems to be something more which would mainly excite altcoin lovers.

PayPal Payments Hub is working with the three major bitcoin payment processors out there: BitPay, Coinbase, and GoCoin. While BitPay and Coinbase operate strictly with bitcoin only, GoCoin offers support for litecoin and dogecoin in addition to bitcoin.

It means, according to GoCoin CEO Steve Beauregard, that these North American PayPal merchants will also be able to accept dogecoin and litecoin if they so wish.

The news on PayPal deeper integration with bitcoin caused the price of this cryptocurrency to climb up of nine percent.

It is a massive step up in the story of cryptocurrencies, leading many to ask just how PayPal’s move will impact the future growth and development of digital currency like bitcoin, dogecoin, and litecoin.