FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk09 / Wed. 25-Feb-2015

AUD/USD: Short

Possible positions for this week

FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk09 / Update Wed. 25-Feb-2015



One short position with a trailing stop is still open for the last four weeks. See for more information my weekly reviews on my strategy lately. The AUD is having a currency a score of 4 and and the USD is down 1 point from 8 to a score of 7 compared to last weekend. See for more information the Currency score article of this weekend. The pair is consolidating in the Daily chart but still in a downtrend. The pair lost a lot of momentum in the last days and this has to come back soon for the downtrend to resume again.Like last week the EUR/NZD and the GBP/JPY look interesting and positions will be opened on pullback. Both pairs are not showing any signs of a pullback yet. However the pairs are more or less consolidating and this may offer an opportunity sooner or later for the pullback to take place.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is also available once a week on my blog at FxTaTrader.com also together with my weekly analysis on my Strategy.

