Greece asks eurozone for loan extension

After weeks of wrangling over its international bailout, Greek authorities have asked the eurozone for a loan extension.

Rather than a renewal of the existing deal which comes with tough austerity conditions the country intends to receive a six-month assistance package.

Details of the request have not been publicly unveiled, but any deal is likely to differ from the current bailout conditions set by the eurozone, says BBC.

On Friday eurozone finance ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss the move. At the end of this month Greece will run out of money, while no agreement has not been signed yet.

The loan request follows days of negotiations between eurozone finance ministers and Greek government's anti-austerity Syriza party.

It will now be reviewed by the eurozone leaders, as well as representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the president of the Eurogroup, confirmed through his twitter account that the request had been received.

On Monday night, Greece turned down a plan to extend its €240bn (£178bn) bailout, describing it as "absurd".