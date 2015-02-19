Technical Analysis for GBPJPY: The British Pound snapped three days of losses against the Japanese Yen

0
397
The British Pound snapped three days of losses against the Japanese Yen,
moving to retest the boundaries of the down trend since early December.
Near-term trend line resistance is at 183.23, with a break above that
on a daily closing basis exposing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at
184.27.
|Resistance
|Support
|183.23
|182.08
|184.27
|180.80
Prices are too close to resistance to justify entering long from a risk/reward perspective. On the other hand, the absence of a defined bearish reversal signal suggests that taking up the short side is premature. With that in mind, we will remain flat for now.