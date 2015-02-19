Technical Analysis for GBPJPY: The British Pound snapped three days of losses against the Japanese Yen
Wave Count

Technical Analysis for GBPJPY: The British Pound snapped three days of losses against the Japanese Yen

19 February 2015, 06:11
Volya
[Deleted]
0
397

The British Pound snapped three days of losses against the Japanese Yen, moving to retest the boundaries of the down trend since early December. Near-term trend line resistance is at 183.23, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 184.27.

Resistance
 Support
183.23182.08
184.27
180.80

Prices are too close to resistance to justify entering long from a risk/reward perspective. On the other hand, the absence of a defined bearish reversal signal suggests that taking up the short side is premature. With that in mind, we will remain flat for now.

#technical analysis, Trading Strategies, Fibonacci, gbpjpy