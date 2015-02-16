Outlook Feb 16-20

The starting week is expected to be eventful. Below are listed events which can influence markets this week:

Monday, February 16

Markets in the U.S. are to remain closed for the Presidents Day holiday.



Tuesday, February 17

The Reserve Bank of Australia is to publish the minutes of its latest policy meeting, which contain valuable insights into economic conditions from the bank’s perspective.

In the euro zone, the ZEW Institute is to report on German economic sentiment.

The U.K. is to release data on consumer price inflation.

Canada is to issue data on foreign securities purchases.

The U.S. is to release data on manufacturing activity in New York State as well as a private sector survey of home builders.

Wednesday, February 18

Chinese markets will be closed for a national holiday.

The Bank of Japan is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish its rate statement, which outlines economic conditions and the factors affecting the monetary policy decision. The bank will hold a press conference following the announcement.

The U.K. is to publish its latest employment report, which includes a look at the unemployment rate, the change in the number of people employed and average earnings.

The Bank of England is to publish the minutes of its January meeting.

Canada is to issue data on wholesale sales.

The U.S. is to release a string of economic reports, including data on producer prices, housing starts, building permits and industrial production. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve is to publish the minutes of its January meeting.

Thursday, February 19

Japan is to issue report on the trade balance.

Markets in China will be closed for a national holiday.

Switzerland is to produce a report on the trade balance.

The European Central Bank is to publish the minutes of its January meeting.

The U.K. is to produce private sector data on industrial order expectations.

The U.S. is to publish a report on manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region and the weekly government figures on initial jobless claims.

Friday, February 20

Chinese markets will still be closed for national holidays.



The euro zone is to publish preliminary data on private sector activity, while Germany and France are to also to publish data on private sector growth.

The U.K. is to release data on retail sales, as well as a report on public sector borrowing.

Canada is to produce data on retail sales.

The U.S. is to round up the week with preliminary data on manufacturing activity.