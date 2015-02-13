Gold higher during European session

On Friday gold futures rose in European trade.

On the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, Gold futures for April delivery traded at USD1226.00 a troy ounce at time of writing rising 0.43%.

The metal traded earlier at a session high USD1230.90 a troy ounce. Gold was likely to find support at USD1252.10 and resistance at USD1286.60.

US Dollar Index fell 0.15% to trade at USD94.15. Expectations of higher borrowing rates going forward is considered bearish for gold, as the precious metal struggles to compete with yield-bearing assets when rates are on the rise.

Elsewhere on the Comex,for March delivery rose 0.49% to trade at USD16.877 a troy ounce whilefor March delivery rose 0.37% to trade at USD2.612 a pound.