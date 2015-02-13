Weekly digest Feb 9-13: Greece and euro, oil recovery, Fed and its next move, geopolitical standoffs, Samsung leaks

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Greece and the euro: denouement is fast approaching.



This week's main events, analysis: Sweden rises interest rates, Bank of England may soon cut rates as well. Is Fed the next to do it?



Forex news: Daily outlooks, technical analyses



Commodity market news: Oil rises, gold swings



Company news: Samsung leaks, Apple's capital value, Tesla's ambitions

