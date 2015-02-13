Weekly digest Feb 9-13: Greece and euro, oil recovery, Fed and its next move, geopolitical standoffs, Samsung leaks

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Greece and the euro: denouement is fast approaching.
- The Economist: Greece and the euro
- Bloomberg: Guy Hands: Greece 'Could Well' Exit the Euro
- Irish Independent: Endgame in Greek drama is fast approaching
- BBC News: Greece debt talks: Optimism but no deal on bailout
- BBC News: Greek 'compromise' possible - Merkel
- MQL5 Blogs: BlackRock: Investors should ignore Greek "noise"
- Financial Express: Column: Greece is playing to lose
- NWI: Greek economy could have impact on global financial stability
- EurActiv: Juncker sparks debate about a core eurozone union
- The Guardian: Eurozone GDP: Germany powers ahead but France and Italy lag behind
- The Wall Street Journal: Live Analysis: Eurozone GDP
- MarketWatch: Eurozone QE may fall on barren ground: ECB's Praet
- FXStreet: Interview with Dan Blystone, update on Greece
- MQL5 Blogs: Will China and Russia save Greece?
This week's main events, analysis: Sweden rises interest rates, Bank of England may soon cut rates as well. Is Fed the next to do it?
- Euronews: Mutual mistrust over eastern Ukraine after Minsk peace talks
- Action Forex: Today's Market Outlook
- MQL5 Blogs: Sweden cuts rates, announces QE, in attempt to battle low inflation
- MQL5 Blogs: Bank of England: Interest rates may rise earlier than City expects
- Bloomberg: Here's a $9 Trillion Question
- Euronews: Cameron promises jobs as Labour steams ahead in election poll
- The Wall Street Journal: Morning MoneyBeat Europe: Hopes for Greece and Ukraine Lift the Mood
- Economy Watch: The Strategic Nature of the Russia/Ukraine and Greece/Europe Standoffs
- MQL5 Blogs: IMF to provide new four-year $17.5bn bailout for Ukraine
- TASS: Russia to face 1.4% drop in oil output in 2015 — IEA
- MQL5 Blogs: OPEC reduces 2015 forecast for Canadian oil production, while Conference Board of Canada issues sad economic outlook
Forex news: Daily outlooks, technical analyses
- Action Forex: Daily Report: Dollar Weakened as Economists Adjusted Fed Hike Expectations
- MarketWatch: Dollar falls versus yen on poor JGBs auction result
- Investing.com: Dollar index slips lower as U.S. data still weighs
- FXStreet: Upbeat Eurozone GDP fails to strengthen the EUR/GBP pair
- Action Forex: GBP/USD Daily Outlook
- FXEmpire: The Aussie Falls As The Yen Gains
- FXStreet: NZD/USD consolidates above 0.7400
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound Sterling Surges as Bank of England Eyes Interest Rate Rises
Commodity market news: Oil rises, gold swings
- Reuters: Oil tops $60 for first time in 2015, industry spending cuts support
- FXStreet: Eurozone GDP hardly moves Gold prices
- Investing.com: Gold gains ground on weaker dollar, eyes on U.S. data
- Action Forex: GOLD Looks For Support
- MQL5 Blogs: Gold Price Rises After 3 Down Days
- BDlive: Gold takes heart from weaker dollar
- FXEmpire: Natural Gas Soars On Cold Front While Brent Oil & WTI Oil Diverge
- FXEmpire: Natural Gas Forecast February 13, 2015, Technical Analysis
Company news: Samsung leaks, Apple's capital value, Tesla's ambitions
- The Guardian: As HSBC shows, we’ve been timid and pathetic in dealing with tax dodgers
- BBC News: HSBC whistleblower's email surfaces
- Reuters: Apple $1 trillion value could be years away
- MQL5 Blogs: Lenovo Group has reached a deal with Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited to jointly build a cloud service and R&D center
- MQL5 Blogs: Chinese telecom device maker Huawei announced network functions virtualization open lab
- Forbes: Samsung Leak Reveals Galaxy S6 Release Date
- Euronews: Total cuts investment and employees to counter weaker oil prices
- MQL5 Blogs: US chipmaker Qualcomm to pay nearly $1bn to Chinese regulators in anti-trust probe
- MQL5 Blogs: Qualcomm faces new investigation, now in South Korea
- Bloomberg: Inside RadioShack’s Slow-Motion Collapse
- MQL5 Blogs: Tesla's Musk: Tesla market cap will reach Apple's level in 10 years
- Barron's: Tesla: Why Investors Should Ignore Elon Musk’s Apple Prediction
- MarketWatch: 3 enigmatic statements from Tesla’s quarterly call
- BBC News: Rio Tinto plans $2bn share buyback
- MarketWatch: How much Buffett may have lost on American Express
Self-development for traders: Stocks to watch, trading video, most popular indicators
- MQL5 Blogs: Safe-haven investments to replace gold, Swiss franc and US Treasury bonds
- MQL5 Blogs: Most Popular Indicators: Bollinger Bands
- MarketWatch: 7 danger signs of stocks’ coming bear market
- MarketWatch: Stocks to watch: Groupon, AIG, CBS, Kraft
- MQL5 Blogs: Trading Video - Why Traders Hold On to Losing Positions
- Forbes: 15 Habits Of Exceptionally Persuasive People