Weekly digest Feb 9-13: Greece and euro, oil recovery, Fed and its next move, geopolitical standoffs, Samsung leaks
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Feb 9-13: Greece and euro, oil recovery, Fed and its next move, geopolitical standoffs, Samsung leaks

13 February 2015, 13:05
Alice F
Alice F
2
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Greece and the euro: denouement is fast approaching.

This week's main events, analysis: Sweden rises interest rates, Bank of England may soon cut rates as well. Is Fed the next to do it?

Forex news: Daily outlooks, technical analyses

Commodity market news: Oil rises, gold swings

Company news: Samsung leaks, Apple's capital value, Tesla's ambitions

Self-development for traders: Stocks to watch, trading video, most popular indicators

#interest rates, Fed, weekly digest, Riksbank, Greek bailout, Eurozone GDP, Minsk peace talks