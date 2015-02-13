Lenovo Group has reached a deal with Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited to jointly build a cloud service and R&D center

According to the agreement signed by the two parties, Lenovo and Cyberport will cooperate in various sectors, including science and technology development and innovation; talent training and employment; local cloud computing; big data; and Internet industry development.



Lenovo cloud service and product research and development center will focus on two areas in this deal. The company will implement research in big data and enterprise cloud service infrastructure platforms. Meanwhile, Lenovo will establish its Asia Pacific data center in Cyberport.



Hong Kong Cyberport is an innovation digital community, which integrates over 300 technology and digital business tenants. Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited is fully owned by Hong Kong SAR government.



Cyberport has been maligned in recent years. The Hong Kong MTR subway system was aiming at opening a station at Cyberport this year, but local community organizations who have been upset for years that Cyberport took valuable real estate, killed the MTR plans. Therefore, transportation to and from Cyberport is still troublesome for employees of companies located there in the southeast corner of Hong Kong island.

