New York Stock Exchange delists RadioShack

According to a NYSE press release, the US electronics firm RadioShack had failed to comply with its listing standards, and thus it was "taking action" to delist the shares.

RadioShack operates over 4,000 stores in the United States, but has struggled to rival with online retailers.

As the company's financial woes widened, RadioShack has shed about 90% of its market value over the past year.

The firm will now have to shut down all of its stores unless a bidder emerges.

Since November RadioShack shares have traded below $1 and plunged a further 13% on Monday to close at $0.24.

The NYSE said it was forced to act because the "company does not intend to submit a business plan to address its non compliance" with its listing standards of a $50m (£33m) average market over 30 consecutive days.

The 92-year-old firm has struggled to maintain sales and customer loyalty in the face of competition from Walmart and online retailers such as Amazon.

Last year the firm cautioned that it may have to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy and its chief executive recently warned it might not be able to find a long-term plan to stay afloat.

RadioShack first opened in 1921 as a mail-order retailer, and later expanded into electronics. It operates approximately 4,485 stores in the US, which sell everything from mobile phone accessories to converters.