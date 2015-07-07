Could this Tiny Stock be the Next Big Thing?How much of your life do you remember? The answer is statistically around 0.001% - that’s if you have good memory! This is about to be changed by a Start-up company called LifeLogger ( Stock Quote: LOGG +3.8% – website), which could be the Next BIG THING in High-Tech industry in 2015. The company was recently profiled by Nasdaq.com in an article which claims it could be the next GoPro.LifeLogger was named among the top 5 Start-ups at CES by Enterpreneur.com and other tech media. The company's vision might sound like it's coming straight out of a Star Trek film, and may even seem far-fetched, but their idea is truly brilliant and is reality today. The wearable technology industry is expected to grow to the staggering sum of 20 Billion by 2018, and the recent extremely successful IPO of GO PRO only proves that Lifelogging has huge potential. GO PRO is intended as a wearable camera that you use to log your sport activities. However, Lifelogger recognizes the fact that there is lot more in life than sports that people would love to record for posterity – and for their own reminiscences! It would not be at all surprising if one of the big VCs or Tech Giants acquired the company in the next 12-18 months and integrate LifeLogger into their existing platform. The concept is sure to excite the public and is creating a buzz already!Did you miss out on GoPro IPO? It opened at $30 back in August and in less than two months the GPRO stock hit $95!!! If you are still looking for an early entry into "wearable" stocks then LOGG could be the right opportunity for you to look into as it makes a big buzz in the wearable industry in the last few months!

Last week CNN Money reported that “Ferguson protests sent Taser stock up 30% “ because of the police bodycam which Taser is developing - this is just another form of lifelogging. Ferguson actually started the “Wearable Camera Petition” last week which quickly garnered the required 100,000 signatures to receive a reply from the White House. This is another excellent example of how such wearable recording systems are entering our lives.





Lifelogger helps record your life (or the most important parts of it) by recording video/audio/gps information through the wearable POV. The recorded information can then be uploaded on the cloud, where it is processed/stored. The software extracts the faces you have seen, convert the words you said into a searchable text format, as well as OCR any street signs or other text that you read. All this along the GPS coordinates of your location at the time of recording. It even lets you track the direction in which you were looking.

Imagine being able to rewind your life and relive the moments that are closes to you heart. For instance, this software can tell you that you were at the Eiffel tower, you saw your wife’s face, there was a sign that read “restaurant” and you were talking about “truffles”. All you need to do is put any (or all) of those search tags and the video which has any of those tags will pop up in less than a second. With the click of a button you can go to the moment when you said “Truffle” or even the exact second when your wife’s face appears in the video.





