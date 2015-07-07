Reflection on the management of pension funds in the world

Jakarta- Polemic limits retrieval Guarantee old age (JHT ) raises the discourse about social security funds in particular pension funds in the country.

Indonesia should be able to imitate developed countries pension fund management systems related to its people . The following description is generally about managing JHT.

1. Based on a study of the retirement Research Center at Boston College, as reported by CNBC, public pension funds of the program health managed States in the world continues to increase .

2. On average, managers of public pension funds have assets of 75 percent of what they need to meet their promises to retirees .

3. the total assets increased from 72 percent in 2012.

4. The researchers projected pension funding levels will rise to 80.5 percent in 2018.

5. Fiscal Prospects that shows the development of the pension funds of the program will increase the credit ratings of countries in the world.

6. These conditions are favorable to the country because it could get a loan with ease and costs cheaper .