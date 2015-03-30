Prada registers 28% drop in profit

On Monday Prada S.p.A. (1913.HK), an Italian luxury fashion house, reported a 28% fall in group fiscal-year net income, caused by the declining sales in the Asia Pacific and Europe.

The firm said there is still uncertainty over the international luxury-goods market partly because of currency volatility.

Group net income for the year ended January 31 fell to 450.7 million euros (US$491 million) from 627.8 million euros in 2014, while revenue dropped 1% to 3.55 billion euros.



For the last quarter of 2014, revenue fell to 999.7 million euros from 1.01 billion euros a year earlier.

The company proposed a final dividend of 11 euro cents per share.

On Monday shares of Prada were higher 1.1% at 50.9 Hong Kong dollars (US$6.57).