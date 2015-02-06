AUDUSD - Faces Recovery Risk

AUDUSD - With AUDUSD threatening further corrective recovery, bull pressure is envisaged. On the downside, support resides at the 0.7750 level where a breach will aim at the 0.7700 level. Below that level will set the stage for a run at the 0.7650 level with a cut through targeting further downside towards the 0.7600 level. On the upside, resistance lies at the 0.7850 level. A cut through here will turn attention to the 0.7900 level and then the 0.7950 level where a violation will set the stage for a retarget of the 0.8000 level. On the whole, AUDUSD continues to retain its broader downtrend pressure but faces a correction.