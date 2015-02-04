Dollar rises vs peers on Greece concerns, euro slips, pound climbs

On Wednesday the greenback was broadly higher vs peers, as market players worried over Greece's plans to renegotiate its bailout, while keeping an eye on upcoming U.S. jobs and service sector data. The euro slipped lower despite upbeat



The pair EUR/USD slid 0.34% to 1.1439 as markets were worried over Greece, following reports that the European Central Bank is unwilling to back government plans to renegotiate the terms of the country’s €140 billion bailout.

The data released earlier Wednesday showed that the euro zone private sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in January.



Output growth expanded in Germany, Italy and Spain, but the downturn in the French economy extended into its ninth month.

Another report showed that euro zone retail sales rose 2.8% in December from a year earlier, the strongest increase in nearly eight years.

The pound sterling traded higher against the dollar, with GBP/USD up 0.12% to 1.5184. The UK currency was boosted as data showed U.K. service sector output grew at a faster than expected rate in January after slowing at the end of last year.

Markit/CIPS Services PMI increased to 57.2 last month from a reading of 55.8 in December. Analysts had expected the index to rise to 56.3 in January.

However, the report also showed that inflation pressures remained subdued, underlining expectations that the Bank of England will leave interest rates on hold until early 2016.