Cryptocurrency News: Adyen Integrates with the world’s leading Bitcoin payment processor BitPay

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Adyen, the leading technology provider powering payments for global commerce in the 21st century, announces that it has integrated with the world’s leading Bitcoin payment processor BitPay. The partnership according to some observers will open up the possibility for Facebook, Spotify, Ryanair and thousands of other merchants using Adyen to accept Bitcoin.
Moreover, as more than 3,500 merchants around the world use Adyen to process transactions, including four of the five largest US internet companies, the scope for expansion of the digital currency to the new companies is possible. Also, with companies like Facebook, if decide to embrace Bitcoin, the digital currency will be extremely successful.
Adyen says that with a seamless solution for mobile, online and in-store transactions, its technology enables merchants to accept almost any type of payment, anywhere in the world. Nonetheless, the UK-based games developer Jagex will be the first to enable Bitcoin payments for its customers through Adyen.
Roelant Prins, chief commercial officer at Adyen says that interest in Bitcoin continues to grow among merchants and as a business focused on merchant needs; it is excited to give merchants the ability to securely accept Bitcoin payments, alongside over 250 payment methods and 187 transaction currencies that it currently offers.
Tony Gallippi, BitPay’s Co-founder and Executive Chairman says that merchants choosing Adyen and BitPay will receive all the advantages of working with a stable, scalable payments platform, where Bitcoin is seamlessly integrated into the Adyen payments flow, reporting, and settlement.
Moreover, as more than 3,500 merchants around the world use Adyen to process transactions, including four of the five largest US internet companies, the scope for expansion of the digital currency to the new companies is possible. Also, with companies like Facebook, if decide to embrace Bitcoin, the digital currency will be extremely successful.
Adyen says that with a seamless solution for mobile, online and in-store transactions, its technology enables merchants to accept almost any type of payment, anywhere in the world. Nonetheless, the UK-based games developer Jagex will be the first to enable Bitcoin payments for its customers through Adyen.
Roelant Prins, chief commercial officer at Adyen says that interest in Bitcoin continues to grow among merchants and as a business focused on merchant needs; it is excited to give merchants the ability to securely accept Bitcoin payments, alongside over 250 payment methods and 187 transaction currencies that it currently offers.
Tony Gallippi, BitPay’s Co-founder and Executive Chairman says that merchants choosing Adyen and BitPay will receive all the advantages of working with a stable, scalable payments platform, where Bitcoin is seamlessly integrated into the Adyen payments flow, reporting, and settlement.