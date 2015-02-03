AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Reserve Bank of Australia Interest Rate Decision and 150 pips price movement

Cash Rate

past data is 2.50%

forecast data is 2.50%

actual data is 2.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] =Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries. Short term interest rates are the paramount factor in currency valuation - traders look at most other indicators merely to predict how rates will change in the future.







==========



"The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its cash rate on Tuesday at its February meeting, with the decision premised on the central bank's downgraded growth outlook and the impact of falling oil prices.

The Monetary Policy Board lowered the cash rate to 2.25 percent from 2.5 percent. The markets were divided over their expectations concerning a rate cut, although the equity market did price in a rate cut and advanced on Monday despite the broad based weakness in Asia.

Ahead of the decision, the cash rate had been maintained at 2.5 percent since August 2013.

The bank said that commodity prices declined sharply and that the price of oil has fallen significantly over the past few months.

These trends appear to reflect a combination of lower growth in demand and, more importantly, significant increases in supply. The much lower levels of energy prices will act to strengthen global output and temporarily to lower CPI inflation rates, the bank noted."

==========

AUDUSD M5: 150 pips price movement by AUD - Cash Rate news event :