Google’s 3D-sensing Project Tango is no longer an experiment - Now the 3D-sensing and -mapping concept is moving to become part of the company proper

Yet another project is graduating from experiment to proper part of Google. Only two weeks ago, Glass left the confines of the Skunk Works-like Google X and became its own division headed up by Nest co-founder Tony Fadell. Now Project Tango, the 3D-sensing and -mapping concept, is moving on from the ATAP (Advanced Technology and Projects) labs to become a part of the company proper. Unfortunately what that means for the technology or what products it might eventually end up in isn’t exactly clear. Will the next Nexus sport a depth-sensing IR camera? Maybe. Or perhaps they’ll be used to build more advanced home automation and home monitoring tools for Nest. All we do know is that Tango will live on, even if the name “Project Tango” eventually fades away.