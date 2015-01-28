AUDUSD - Maintains Corrective Bias

AUDUSD - With AUDUSD turning higher on Monday and following through higher on Tuesday, it now faces the risk of further upside in the days ahead. On the downside, support resides at the 0.7850 level where a breach will aim at the 0.7800 level. Below that level will set the stage for a run at the 0.7750 level with a cut through targeting further downside towards the 0.7700 level. On the upside, resistance lies at the 0.7950 level. A cut through here will turn attention to the 0.8000 level and then the 0.8050 level where a violation will set the stage for a retarget of the 0.8100 level. On the whole, AUDUSD continues to retain its broader downtrend pressure.