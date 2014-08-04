All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts GBPUSD DAILY 4 August 2014, 20:00 Davood Fard 0 212 GBPUSD DAILY CHART 4-8 AUG !https://www.mql5.com/en/users/davoodfard/charts Files: PCM_TRADER.png 190 kb #forex To add comments, please log in or register How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 33 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 52 0 1 Are Expert Advisors Really Profitable? Trading Systems 38 0 1 What is an Expert Advisor? Trading Systems 42 0 1 The Psychology of Consistency Trading Systems 62 0 Ashinton: More Than Trading Software Trading Systems 66 0 What I Learned Building a Multi-Symbol Scanner (Including a Real Broker Surprise) Analytics & Forecasts 37 0 Global Investing FX Terminal in Live Use: One Month on a Small Real Account Trading Systems 89 0 How to Trade High-Impact News with Pending Orders in MetaTrader 5 Analytics & Forecasts 141 2 1 Understanding Drawdown: What EA Buyers Should Check Before Purchasing Analytics & Forecasts 97 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 8 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 23 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 28 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 22 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 30 0 1 BTCUSD — the same indicator reads 377 times larger on one timeframe than another Statistics 37 0 What is the best day of the week to trade Apple? Statistics 32 0 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 28 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 4 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 22 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 21 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 26 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 23 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 1 199 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 33 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB