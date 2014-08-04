GBPUSD DAILY
Charts

GBPUSD DAILY

4 August 2014, 20:00
Davood Fard
Davood Fard
0
212


GBPUSD DAILY CHART 4-8 AUG !

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/davoodfard/charts


Files:
PCM_TRADER.png  190 kb
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