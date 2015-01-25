Bitcoin Won’t be the dominant system for Moving Money Says Bill Gates. He says that Bitcoin is exciting because it shows how cheap it can be

Bill Gates says that if Bitcoin supporters are excited about the potential of the digital currency systems like these as a way to keep fees low and have the system work robustly in the global sense, they should know this won’t be the dominant system. He was talking at the occasion of the promotion for his Annual Letter

“A traditional system doesn’t have this huge fluctuation where the value of your account is going up and down by a factor of two. We need things that draw on the revolution of Bitcoin, but Bitcoin alone is not good enough.”



Bill Gates is not new to Bitcoin. His views about the digital currency have been around for quite some time. He appreciates the revolutionary technology and says that the need to move money from place to place – the cost to do so: the overhead, as anyone puts it – makes him think, believe it or not, of Bitcoin.According to Bill Gates he believes that some people saying that Bitcoin is the answer to those problems sound right as well. He says that Bitcoin is exciting because it shows how cheap it can be. Also, Bitcoin is better than currency in that anyone does not have to be physically in the same place and of course for large transactions currency can get pretty inconvenient.