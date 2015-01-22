Greenback close to 12-year highs, ECB eyed

On Thursday the dollar was approaching 12-year highs against its peers, as markets expected the European Central Bank's policy statement due later in the day, as well as the weekly U.S. report on jobless claims.

The U.S. dollar index was down 0.18% to 92.84, still close to last week's 12-year peak of 93.56, as Investing.com reports.



EUR/USD was steady at 1.1617. Sentiment on the single currency remained vulnerable as investors waited to see if the ECB would embark on an outright quantitative easing program on Thursday.

The common currency was still pressured by the uncertainty over the outcome of Greek elections, due to be held on Sunday.

Earlier today, official data showed that Spain's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 23.7% in the fourth quarter, confounding expectations for a slip to 23.6%.

The British currency traded a little higher vs the dollar, with GBP/USD adding 0.19% to 1.5170.

On Thursday the Confederation of British Industry reported that its index of industrial orders expectations fell to 4 this month from a reading of 5 in December. Analysts had expected the index to remain unchanged in January.

At the same time, the Office for National Statistics said that U.K. public sector net borrowing rose to by £12.47 billion last month from a revised £11.73 billion in November, whose figure was revised from a previously estimated £13.41 billion. Analysts had expected public sector net borrowing to decline to £9.7 billion in December.

Elsewhere, USD/JPY slid 0.18% to 117.74, while USD/CHF shed 0.25% to 0.8578.

The commodity-connected currencies were broadly stronger. AUD/USD rose 0.26% to 0.8107 and NZD/USD edged up 0.11% to 0.7560, easing off two-and-a-half year lows of 0.7564 hit earlier in the session.

Earlier the Melbourne Institute reported that its inflation expectations for the next 12 months ticked down to 3.2% in December from 3.4% in November.

A separate report showed that Australia's new home sales rose 2.2% in November, after an increase of 3.0% the previous month.

USD/CAD edged down 0.13% to 1.2325, pulling away from Wednesday's more than five-and-a-half year highs of 1.2395.