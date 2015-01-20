AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Chinese Retail Sales and 49 pips price movement
20 January 2015, 12:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
2015-01-20 02:00 GMT (or 04:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Retail Sales]

if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level. Tends to have a muted impact because the Chinese economy is not heavily reliant on consumer spending.



==========

China Dec Retail Sales Growth Quickens Unexpectedly:

Chinese retail sales growth quickened unexpectedly in December, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Retail sales rose 11.9 percent year-over-year in December following the 11.7 percent rise in November. Economists had expected sales to increase at the stable rate of 11.7 percent.

On a month-over-month basis, retail sales grew 1.01 percent in December after the 0.90 percent climb in November. In the January to December period, sales advanced 12 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year.



