AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Chinese Retail Sales and 49 pips price movement

- past data is 11.7%
- forecast data is 11.7%
- actual data is 11.9% according to the latest press release
if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level. Tends to have a muted impact because the Chinese economy is not heavily reliant on consumer spending.
China Dec Retail Sales Growth Quickens Unexpectedly:
Chinese retail sales growth quickened unexpectedly in December, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Retail sales rose 11.9 percent year-over-year in December following the
11.7 percent rise in November. Economists had expected sales to increase
at the stable rate of 11.7 percent.
On a month-over-month basis, retail sales grew 1.01 percent in December after the 0.90 percent climb in November. In the January to December period, sales advanced 12 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year.