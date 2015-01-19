Unión Progreso y Democracia (UPyD) of Spain has submitted proposal to the country’s Congress wherein it outlines requirements for Bitcoin regulation

Political party which is though liberal in ideology, calls out for stricter control measures to be placed on the technology in a bid to improve security and prevent fraudulent and criminal activity.



The document submitted by the political party says that Bitcoin should not remain in a legal vacuum, without the appropriate supervision as it believes that there are currently 40,000 Bitcoin users in Spain, and that while this small user base doesn’t pose a risk to the larger economy today, measures should be enacted now before it becomes more widespread.



The party in document has tried to touch upon various issues as well; for instance, it talks about the European Banking Authority (EBA) which identified more than 70 risks that affect users, market participants, and financial integrity – by facilitating money laundering and other financial crimes – existing payment systems and the regulating authorities.



Nonetheless, the document submitted by the UPyD cites the European Central Bank’s Virtual Currency Schemes report that held that Bitcoin cannot be considered a form of digital money and as such cannot be subjected to specific legislation. This has been a thought line among legislators almost everywhere and that is why they look for a separate law to deal with Bitcoin.



Also, the report though cites the various advantages of Bitcoin; for instance it says that their decentralized, cryptographic and anonymous natures are favorable to its users, it asks for regulation. The political party says that Bitcoin is inherently risky as users can be led astray by criminals involved in illegal activities or money laundering.