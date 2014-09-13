GBP/USD Weekly 15 - 19 Sept 2014 (Trading Recommendation) - Updated

Weekly Transaction Volume :

31 Aug = 179663 (prev)



07 Sept = 272089 (now)



15 Sept = ??? (240000) (next)

Trading recommendation :



1.62979 is an average prices from July 13 to July 14,



From COT data large speculators is uptrend from 9448 (prev) 26727 (now) and gbp is up too (positive correlation),

this week GBP is up, if this week (sept 15 - 19) down 1st support 1.61456 and best support is 1.58846,

==> Buy on 1.62206 and TP 1.64257 (Update ==> TP 1.66452)

==> Buy 1.61456 and TP 1.64257 (Update ==> TP 1.66452)

SELL => 1.64257 and TP 1.63705/1.62979 (Update ::> Sell 1.66452 and TP 1.63183/1.59143)



Sorry guys, my english is bad.