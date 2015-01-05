AUDUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 04.01 - 11.01: Breakdown with 0.8087 Key Support and .8700 Psy Resistance

D1 price is on bearish started after secondary flat:
- The price is located veru far Ichimoku cloud/kumo and far away from possible reversal of D1 price movement to the primary bullish
- Chinkou Span line is on breakdown started on open D1 bar
- Nearest support level is 0.8087
- Nearest resistance level is 0.8215
W1 price is on primary bearish breakdown with trying to break 0.8087 key support level for the breakdown to be continuing.
MN price is on primary bearish breakdown with trying to break 0.8087 key support level for the breakdown to be continuing.
If D1 price will break 0.8087
key support level so the bearish breakdown will be continuing
If D1 price will break 0.8215 resistance level so it will be the market rally
If not so we can see the flat within the bearish market condition.
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 0.8215 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 0.8087 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on AUDUSD price movement for this coming week)
2015-01-06 00:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Trade Balance]
2015-01-06 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]
2015-01-07 13:15 GMT (or 15:15 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
2015-01-07 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Trade Balance]
2015-01-07 19:00 GMT (or 21:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes]
2015-01-08 00:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Building Approvals]
2015-01-08 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
2015-01-09 00:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Retail Sales]
2015-01-09 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - CPI]
2015-01-09 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on AUDUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|0.8216
|0.8095
|0.8700
|0.8087
|0.8795
|N/A
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : breakdown