GOLD (XAUUSD) Technical Analysis 2014, 28.12 - 2015, 04.01: Ranging Bullish

D1 price is on ranging market condition with primary bullish:
- The price is located inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo broke Senkou Span A line on close D1 bar from below to above which is indicating the ranging bullish
- Chinkou Span line broke the price from below to above on open D1 bar for possible breakout
- Nearest support level is 1170.64
- Nearest resistance level is 1213.75
W1 price is on primary bearish with secondary ranging between 1131.75 support and 1238.21 resistance levels.
MN price
is on bearish with ranging between 1131.75 support and 1345.34 resistance levels.
If D1 price will break 1170.64
support level so the primary bearish will be started
If D1 price will break 1224.12 resistance level so we may see the bullish without secondary ranging
If not so it will be the ranging within the bullish market condition.
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1224.12 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1170.64 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: ranging
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on XAUUSD price movement for this coming week)
2014-12-30 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
2014-12-31 01:45 GMT (or 03:45 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - HSBC Manufacturing PMI]
2014-12-31 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
2015-01-01 01:00 GMT (or 03:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
2015-01-02 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on XAUUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1213.75
|1170.64
|1224.12
|1142.74
|1345.34
|1131.75
TREND : ranging
SUMMARY : bullish